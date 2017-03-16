Scarcely dressed women in music videos, lustful lyrics, and blockbuster movies with intimate scenes involving blindfolds and whips. These images are familiar and popular, but also the target of criticism. In the lecture series Pop Culture Matters by Studium Generale, we examine the role of pop culture in society. In the first lecture media and communication scholar dr. Linda Duits (UU) talks about sex on screen. Although the debate on sexualisation, sexual objectification and pornification returns every few years, the discussion is extremely difficult. And as Duits explains in het lecture, highly problematic. To find out why...

or a short interview below.

There are two more lectures on pop culture remaining, they are held at Café Het Gegeven Paard, TivoliVredenburg at 5 PM: