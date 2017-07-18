New in Utrecht Summer school's portfolio: Islamic Banking and Finance

This week around 15 students from all over the globe participate in a new course at Utrecht Summer school, from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, Kosovo, UK, Switzerland, Italy, India and Poland.

In this course the key issues of Islamic Banking and Finance will be discussed. Which are the rules that need to be respected? Based on that, financial contracts and assets have been developed, like Sukuk, Ijara and Musharaka. All these themes will be highlighted with case studies. The course is a joint activity of Utrecht University School of Economics (U.S.E.) and business school STIE Perbanas from Surabaya, Indonesia.

Course leader is U.S.E.'s prof. dr. Arie Buijs . The lecturers in the course come from both the academic and corporate world.

The course will be concluded on Friday, July 21, with presentations of the examme assignment in the presence of Dr. Lutfi, SE., M.Fin., rector of STIE Perbanas Surabaya. After that, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, I Gusti Agung Wesaka Puja, is also willing to hand over the first of the certificates to the best performing student of the group.