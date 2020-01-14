De Utrechtse Dag van de Filosofie daagt je uit om jezelf, anderen en de wereld om je heen kritisch te bevragen. Een dag met gesprekken en lezingen over politiek en vrijheid, maar ook over waarheid, de betekenis van kunst, keuzes maken en het zelf. Laat je inspireren door filosofen van nu en toen, door beroemde denkers en grote onbekenden.

In samenwerking met het departement Filosofie, Centre for the Humanities, Descartes Centre en de FUF.

The Utrecht Day of Philosophy challenges you to question yourself, others and the world around you. A day full of conversations and lectures on politics and freedom, on truth, the meaning of art, making choices and the self. Be inspired by ancient and contemporary philosophers, by famous thinkers and infamous intellectuals.

In collaboration with the department of Philosophy, Centre for the Humanities, Descartes Centre and the FUF.