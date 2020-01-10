12 februari 2020 van 14:30 tot 15:30
Promotie van J.M. de Amil da Costa Jacob Ramalho MSc
Untangling the animal plumbing systems: Apical domain formation in C. elegans tubular epithelia
Begindatum en -tijd12 februari 2020 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd12 februari 2020 15:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw Domplein
PromovendusJ.M. de Amil da Costa Jacob Ramalho MSc
Promotor(es)prof. dr. S.J.L. van den Heuvel Untangling the animal plumbing systems: Apical domain formation in C. elegans tubular epithelia
Co-promotor(es)dr. M. Boxem
Meer informatieFull text via Utrecht University Repository