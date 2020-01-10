12 februari 2020 van 14:30 tot 15:30

Promotie van J.M. de Amil da Costa Jacob Ramalho MSc

Untangling the animal plumbing systems: Apical domain formation in C. elegans tubular epithelia

12 februari 2020 14:30
12 februari 2020 15:30
Academiegebouw Domplein
J.M. de Amil da Costa Jacob Ramalho MSc
prof. dr. S.J.L. van den Heuvel
dr. M. Boxem
Full text via Utrecht University Repository
