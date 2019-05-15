UITGESTELD Alumni-avond in Den Haag - The terrorist threat in 2019

Wegens onvoorziene omstandigheden is dit evenement uitgesteld. De nieuwe datum wordt binnenkort bekendgemaakt. Alumni die zich al hebben aangemeld, krijgen hierover bericht.

Dit evenement is in het Engels.

Terrorism is making headlines all the time. The rise and demise of the so-called Islamic Caliphate, foreign fighters joining battles in Syria and Iraq and many attacks across the world are worrying developments. We have invited alumni Jeanine de Roy van Zuijdewijn and Goos Hofstee to reflect upon these urgent issues with fellow alumni. Join us at Clingendael Institute on Tuesday 18 June.

Speakers

Alumna Goos Hofstee is Training and Research Fellow at the Clingendael Institute of International Relations, working on issues of international security and defense. She will talk about developments now that the physical Caliphate of IS has been defeated almost entirely. Looking to the future, how can counter-terrorism policies respond to the changing jihadist landscape?