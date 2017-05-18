The real world perspective - Economics education in the 21th Century

Economics education at universities should better align with real world problems which should be dealt with from multiple perspectives. This is the general conclusion of the pre-advices on economics education collected in December 2016 by the Royal Dutch Society of Economics.

The U.S.E. Academy conference aims to discuss the subsequent step, that is to say, will discuss what the implications of this conclusion are, which of these implications are most urgent, and how they could be implemented in the BA and MA economics programmes.

To shape the discussion we have invited David Colander, an American economist, and the Christian A. Johnson Distinguished Professor of Economics at Middlebury College as keynote speaker. In his testimony written for the US Congress Hearing on Building a Science of Economics for the Real World, he emphasized that graduate programmes should train in “interpreting and relating models to the real world.” These skills “require a knowledge of institutions, methodology, previous literature, and a sensibility about how the system works.”

Other speakers are Zohreh Emami (School of Business at Alverno College) and Bas van Bavel (Utrecht University). Prof. Emami is currently involved in writing on the role of education in sustainable economic and democratic development. Prof. Van Bavel is professor of Transitions of Economy and Society, director of the Utrecht University’s interdisciplinary research theme ‘Institutions for Open Societies’ and author of the book ‘The Invisible Hand? How Market Economies have Emerged and Declined Since AD 500 (2016).

Programme

13:00-13:15 Welcome and Introduction – Marcel Boumans

13:15-14:00 David Colander, 'Teaching the Art and Craft of Economics in the 21st Century'

14:00-14:45 Zohreh Emami, 'Why it matters who, how, and what we teach in economics'

14:45-15:00 Break

15:00-15:30 Rethinking Economics NL, 'A comparative analysis of Bachelor curricula in The Netherlands'

15:30-16:00 Bas van Bavel, ‘Using history in order to better understand the real-world economy’

16:00-17:00 Panel Discussion on How should a real world based education look like?

17:00 Drinks