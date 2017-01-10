Nieuws en Agenda

Universiteitsvlag wappert bij Academiegebouw Universiteit Utrecht

25 januari 2017 van 09:00 tot 11:00

The Future of Finance and the Real Economy

Prof. John Kay

The Sustainable Finance Lab and strategic theme Institutions for the Open Societies present a special lecture by one of Britain’s leading economists John Kay. His talk will be about how to get the financial sector back under control and thereby the role of regulatory and supervision can, and can not play. This event will be interesting for economists, lawyers, public administrators but also psychologists, ethicists and social scientists. The lecture will be followed by a interdisciplinary reflection of Utrecht University experts as prof. dr. Naomi Ellemers and prof. dr. Hans Schenk and panel discussion with the audience.

About the lecture

The financial system has become larger yet more divorced from the needs of the real economy. In this talk John Kay will describe how this has come about, how these developments have aggravated inequality and stability, and what needs to be done to put it right. Regulation is as much part of the problem as the solution. We need to reconstruct the industry and address misaligned incentives, rather than prescribe ever more detailed rules for behaviour. And the asset management sector has a large role to play, but at present lacks the skills relevant to promoting better capital allocation and more effective risk management.

About John Kay
Book cover Other People’s Money, by John Kay

John Kay''s interests focus on the relationships between economics and business.  His career has spanned academic work and think tanks, business schools, company directorships, consultancies and investment companies. John has been a Fellow of St John’s College, Oxford since 1970 and has held chairs at London Business School, the University of Oxford, and the London School of Economics. He is a Fellow of the British Academy and the Royal Society of Edinburgh. He has been a member of the Scottish Government’s Council of Economic Advisers and chaired the Review of Equity Markets and Long Term Decision Making which reported to the UK government’s Department of Business, Innovation and Skills. Following the outcome of the referendum on British membership of the European Union in June 2016, he was appointed a member of the Standing council on Scotland and Europe appointed by the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. He is the author of many articles and has contributed regularly to the Financial Times for over 20 years. His books include Foundations of Corporate Success (1993), The Truth about Markets (2003) and Obliquity (2011): his most recent book, Other People’s Money, was published in 2015 to wide acclaim. The second edition of his 2009 book The Long and the Short of It – finance and investment for normally intelligent people who are not in the industry – will be published in December 2016.

Begindatum en -tijd
25 januari 2017 09:00
Einddatum en -tijd
25 januari 2017 11:00
Locatie
Belle van Zuylenzaal, Academiegebouw
