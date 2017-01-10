The Future of Finance and the Real Economy

The Sustainable Finance Lab and strategic theme Institutions for the Open Societies present a special lecture by one of Britain’s leading economists John Kay. His talk will be about how to get the financial sector back under control and thereby the role of regulatory and supervision can, and can not play. This event will be interesting for economists, lawyers, public administrators but also psychologists, ethicists and social scientists. The lecture will be followed by a interdisciplinary reflection of Utrecht University experts as prof. dr. Naomi Ellemers and prof. dr. Hans Schenk and panel discussion with the audience.

About the lecture

The financial system has become larger yet more divorced from the needs of the real economy. In this talk John Kay will describe how this has come about, how these developments have aggravated inequality and stability, and what needs to be done to put it right. Regulation is as much part of the problem as the solution. We need to reconstruct the industry and address misaligned incentives, rather than prescribe ever more detailed rules for behaviour. And the asset management sector has a large role to play, but at present lacks the skills relevant to promoting better capital allocation and more effective risk management.