22 januari 2020 van 12:45 tot 13:45

promotie of J.G.W. Hartman MSc

The early flooding signal ethylene acclimates plants to survive low-oxygen stress

Begindatum en -tijd
22 januari 2020 12:45
Einddatum en -tijd
22 januari 2020 13:45
Locatie
Academiegebouw Domplein
Promovendus
J.G.W. Hartman MSc
Proefschrift
The early flooding signal ethylene acclimates plants to survive low-oxygen stress
Promotor(es)
prof. dr. L.A.C.J. Voesenek
Co-promotor(es)
dr. R. Sasidharan
Entree
Free
Meer informatie
Full text via Utrecht University Repository
Delen