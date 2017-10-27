The Art of Building Small door Nobelprijs winnaar Prof. dr. Ben L. Feringa

De jaarlijkse Debye Lezing vindt plaats op donderdag 16 november 2017. Prof. dr. Ben Feringa (Universiteit Groningen, Nobelprijs voor de Scheikunde 2016) geeft de lezing: The Art of Building Small.

Ben Feringa kreeg in 2016 de Nobelprijs voor de Scheikunde, samen met Jean-Pierre Sauvage en Sir James Fraser Stoddart voor hun werk aan de ontwikkeling van molecular machines.

Abstract

The fascinating molecular motors and machines that sustain life offer a great source of inspiration to the molecular explorer at the nanoscale. Among the major challenges ahead in the design of complex artificial molecular systems is the control over dynamic functions and responsive far-from-equilibrium behavior. Chemical systems ultimately require integration of structure, organization and function of multi-component dynamic molecular assemblies at different hierarchical levels. A major goal is to achieve and exploit translational and rotary motion.

In this presentation the focus is on the dynamics of functional molecular systems as well as triggering and assembly processes. We design switches and motors in which molecular motion is coupled to specific functions. Responsive behavior will be illustrated in self-assembly and photopharmacology. The design, synthesis and functioning of rotary molecular motors will also be presented with a prospect toward future dynamic molecular systems.

Information on http://www.benferinga.com

- Molecular Machines: Nature, September 2015

- Molecular Switches: Chemistry World, June 2016

De Debye Lezing is een jaarlijks event waar een internationaal bekende wetenschapper een keynote lecture geeft over een van de onderzoeksgebieden van het Debye Institute for Nanomaterials Science.