15 oktober 2018 van 14:30 tot 15:30

Promotie Meng Li

The anti-inflammatory effects of short chain fatty acids on human endothelial and lung epithelial cells - Ferment your fruits and vegetables to battle NCDs!

Begindatum en -tijd
15 oktober 2018 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd
15 oktober 2018 15:30
Locatie
Academiegebouw Domplein
Promovendus
M. Li
Proefschrift
The anti-inflammatory effects of short chain fatty acids on human endothelial and lung epithelial cells - Ferment your fruits and vegetables to battle NCDs!
Promotor(es)
prof. dr. G. Folkertsprof. dr. J. Garssen
Co-promotor(es)
dr. ing. E.C.A.M. van Eschdr. P.A.J. Henricks
Delen