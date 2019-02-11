Systematisch literatuuronderzoek

Tijdens deze Engelstalige workshop leer je een zoekstrategie op te zetten, die werkt voor alle disciplines en onderwerpen. De verdere toelichting is in het Engels vanwege de voertaal van deze workshop.

When searching the literature, either for a quick answer to a research or clinical question, or a more extensive search for a systematic review, you want to be sure you find what you need, and don’t miss anything.

During the workshop you’ll learn how to set up a search strategy by covering the following aspects:

How to start? – from question to search strategy

Where to search? – what databases to use and how to use them

When to stop? – will this search find it all, or not…

During the workshop you’ll get some theoretical background on where and how to search; the systematic approach works for all disciplines and for both short comprehensive topics as well as for full systematic reviews.

What you will learn

We will show some examples of searches and discuss the issues there. You will work on an example search that will be discussed at the end. This workshop will focus on biomedical and veterinary sciences but is open to researchers from all disciplines and no specific prior knowledge is needed.

Requirements

The room has no computers, so please bring your own device. There is Eduroam WiFi, if you don’t have an account for Eduroam we can provide a guest-login.

Customised workshop

This workshop can also be customised and scheduled for a specific audience. For more information contact Felix Weijdema.