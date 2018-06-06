Systematic literature searches

When searching the biomedical literature, either for a quick answer to a research question, a critically appraised topic (CAT) or a systematic review, it is important not to miss relevant articles. In this hands-on workshop the necessary techniques will be covered.

What you will learn

Attention will be given to sharpening your research/clinical question, followed by framing it into PICO (Patient-Intervention-Comparison-Outcome) or DDO (Domain-Determinant-Outcome) format. Then techniques on how to search databases like PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library will be shown. Saving your search results in literature management software and fine-tuning by means of citation searching in Scopus and Web of Science will also be covered.

Trainers

Paulien Wiersma and Felix Weijdema (Subject specialists Life Sciences and Medicine at Utrecht University Library)

Max. number of participants

15

Number of credits

This workshop takes 1 hour 45 minutes, which is equal to 0.07 EC