13 januari 2020 van 14:30 tot 15:30
PhD Defence of B.L. Werkhoven MSc
Static and Dynamic Solid-Water Interfaces charge regulation, diffusio-osmosis and inhomogeneous electrokinetics
Begindatum en -tijd13 januari 2020 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd13 januari 2020 15:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw Domplein
PromovendusB.L. Werkhoven MSc
ProefschriftStatic and Dynamic Solid-Water Interfaces charge regulation, diffusio-osmosis and inhomogeneous electrokinetics
Promotor(es)prof. dr. R.H.H.G. van Roij
EntreeFree
Aanmelden
Not necessary