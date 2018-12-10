14 januari 2019 van 10:30 tot 11:30

Promotie Somil Gupta

Single Atoms, Molecules, and Sub-Nanometer Sized Metals on Cadmium Sulfide Surfaces. A Density Functional Theory Investigation

Begindatum en -tijd
14 januari 2019 10:30
Einddatum en -tijd
14 januari 2019 11:30
Locatie
Academiegebouw Domplein
Promovendus
S.S. Gupta
Proefschrift
Single Atoms, Molecules, and Sub-Nanometer Sized Metals on Cadmium Sulfide Surfaces. A Density Functional Theory Investigation
Promotor(es)
prof. dr. M. Dijkstra
Co-promotor(es)
dr. ir. M.A. van Huis
Delen