14 januari 2019 van 10:30 tot 11:30
Promotie Somil Gupta
Single Atoms, Molecules, and Sub-Nanometer Sized Metals on Cadmium Sulfide Surfaces. A Density Functional Theory Investigation
LocatieAcademiegebouw Domplein
PromovendusS.S. Gupta
Promotor(es)prof. dr. M. Dijkstra
Co-promotor(es)dr. ir. M.A. van Huis