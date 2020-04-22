SG: Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - When the economy crashes, who pays the bill?

Deze webinar maakten we samen met de collega's van UMC Utrecht en wordt in het Engels gegeven.

Political philosopher Prof Rutger Claassen (UU) about the economical response to the corona crisis.

When the coronavirus struck, governments and central banks quickly ensured that they would do anything in their power to keep businesses going. According to political philosopher Prof Rutger Claassen (UU) this whatever-it-takes approach is informed by the same tunnel vision that shaped our flawed response to the financial crisis of 2008. Should governments save businesses or citizens? And who pays the bill later on?

This webinar is part of the online serie The coronavirus pandemic.

With our colleagues of we bring you this webinar in English. ​