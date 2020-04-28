SG: Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - The coronavirus on a global scale

Deze webinar maakten we samen met de collega's van UMC Utrecht en wordt in het Engels gegeven.

So far, most of the research on the impact of the coronavirus has focused on western countries and China. Professor of Public Health Epidemiology Marianne van der Sande urges us to take a more global look.

The coronavirus doesn't discriminate and it doesn't care about borders. And yet, infection and death rates are different depending on the country you look at. Much research is being done on and in western countries and China. But we know much less about the impact the virus has or can have in low and middle-income countries such as Bangladesh, Nigeria or Bolivia. Professor of Public Health Epidemiology Marianne van der Sande (Julius Centre) explores what the virus will mean for these vulnerable countries.

