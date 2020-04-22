SG: Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - Suffering and dying well

Deze webinar maakten we samen met de collega's van UMC Utrecht en wordt in het Engels gegeven.

General practitioner Marike de Meij (OLVG) has been given a tough task. But her palliative care unit for infected patients is a role model for hospitals around the country.

The effects of social isolation become painfully clear when people are dying of illnesses related to the new coronavirus. To reduce the risk of contamination, family members must keep a safe distance and cannot touch or kiss their sick loved ones. General practitioner Marike de Meij set up a palliative care unit at the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam for patients in the final phase of their lives. How can you give them a dignified life’s end?

