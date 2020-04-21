SG: Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - Literature and pandemics

Deze webinar maakten we samen met de collega's van UMC Utrecht en wordt in het Engels gegeven.

Literary scholar Prof Kiene Brillenburg Wurth shares her pandemic-themed reading list and explores how storytelling has always been vital in times of disaster.

From Boccaccio’s ‘Decameron’ to Somerset Maugham’s ‘The Painted Veil’, stories about epidemics have always had an important role giving meaning to public health crises. So it’s hardly a surprise that Camus’s novel ‘The Plague’ has recently made bestseller lists all over the world. Literary scholar Prof Kiene Brillenburg Wurth (UU) analyses some of the most brilliant fictions on epidemics. What can we learn from them?

This webinar is part of the online serie The coronavirus pandemic.