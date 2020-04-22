19 mei 2020 van 19:00 tot 20:00

SG: Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - How to prevent a medical disaster?

webinar coronavirus pandemic studium generale uu
Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - How to prevent a medical disaster?

Deze webinar maakten we samen met de collega's van UMC Utrecht en wordt in het Engels gegeven.

--

Europe should act now if it wants to prevent a potential medical disaster in overcrowded Greek refugee camps, argues gynecologist Sanne van der Kooij.

The Moria refugee camp on the Greeks island of Lesbos is notoriously overpopulated. According to gynecologist Sanne van der Kooij (NoordWest Ziekenhuisgroep Den Helder), who has volunteered there multiple times, it’s not a matter ‘if’ but ‘when’ the coronavirus will strike. She is the initiator of SOSmoria, which calls on all EU leaders to take on refugees to prevent a medical disaster on European territory.

This webinar is part of the online serie The coronavirus pandemic.

Begindatum en -tijd
19 mei 2020 19:00
Einddatum en -tijd
19 mei 2020 20:00
Locatie
Online via Zoom
Entree
Free
Delen