SG: Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - How to prevent a medical disaster?

Deze webinar maakten we samen met de collega's van UMC Utrecht en wordt in het Engels gegeven.

Europe should act now if it wants to prevent a potential medical disaster in overcrowded Greek refugee camps, argues gynecologist Sanne van der Kooij.

The Moria refugee camp on the Greeks island of Lesbos is notoriously overpopulated. According to gynecologist Sanne van der Kooij (NoordWest Ziekenhuisgroep Den Helder), who has volunteered there multiple times, it’s not a matter ‘if’ but ‘when’ the coronavirus will strike. She is the initiator of SOSmoria, which calls on all EU leaders to take on refugees to prevent a medical disaster on European territory.

