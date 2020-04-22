SG: Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - How to establish the best treatment for a new infectious disease?

Deze webinar maakten we samen met de collega's van UMC Utrecht en wordt in het Engels gegeven.

Clinical microbiologist Prof Marc Bonten addresses the problems the scientific community faces when confronted with a rapidly emerging new infectious disease.

As the spread of the virus strains health care systems all over the world, medical scientists work at historic speed to find a solution. But how do you identify the best treatment during the early phases of a pandemic? Clinical microbiologist Prof Marc Bonten (UMC Utrecht) who specialises in epidemic diseases, explains what we can learn from current research on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

This webinar is part of the online serie The coronavirus pandemic.