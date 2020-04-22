SG: Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - For the greater good

5 mei 2020 van 18:30 tot 19:30

Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - For the greater good

Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - For the greater good

Deze webinar maakten we samen met de collega's van UMC Utrecht en wordt in het Engels gegeven.

--

Do exceptional circumstances like these justify restrictions on individual freedoms? Health Law in a Global Context professor Brigit Toebes (RUG) explains.

In the past few weeks the world has rapidly shut down. But to what extent do matters of public health justify the sidelining of individual liberties, such as the right to free movement and bodily integrity? According to legal scholar Prof Brigit Toebes (RUG) governments have to constantly weigh individual freedoms against the need to protect society as a whole.

This webinar is part of the online serie The coronavirus pandemic.

Begindatum en -tijd
5 mei 2020 18:30
Einddatum en -tijd
5 mei 2020 19:30
Locatie
Online via Zoom
Entree
Free
