SG: Webinar: The coronavirus pandemic - COVID-19: Looking for the perfect test

Deze webinar maakten we samen met de collega's van UMC Utrecht en wordt in het Engels gegeven.

Every day, more tests are being produced to meet the global demand. What types of testing are there? Infectious disease epidemiologist Prof Janneke van de Wijgert on why it is so important to get the diagnostics right.

Since the COVID-19 crisis emerged, the importance of reliable, accessible testing to screen for the disease has become increasingly clear. Right now, there are several ways of testing, but none of them are perfect. What types of COVID-19 diagnostics are there? Which alternatives are being developed? Infectious disease epidemiologist Prof Janneke van de Wijgert (UMC Utrecht) discusses the role they could play in controlling the current pandemic, and possibly, future outbreaks.

This webinar is part of the online serie The coronavirus pandemic.