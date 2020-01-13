SG: Pompen of verzuipen - Remaking the city through infrastructure

Deze lezing zal in het Engels worden gehouden.

The cities we live in are vast labyrinths of pipes, roads and power lines. They bring us energy and water, or enable us to travel, and get rid of waste. But we’re hardly ever aware of them. That’s a shame. For these often hidden infrastructures are indispensable for creating a sustainable future. The political choices we make today will set the default for many decades to come. Historian Prof Timothy Moss (Humboldt University) studies the transformation and governance of urban infrastructures in past and present. Taking Berlin as an example, he will show how its turbulent political history has shaped its invisible lifelines. What lessons can we draw from Berlin? How can we use infrastructures to fight the current ecological crisis?

Deze lezing is onderdeel van de lezingenreeks Pompen of verzuipen.