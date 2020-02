Deze lezing zal in het Engels worden gegeven.

A degree is your golden ticket to the future. But next to studying you also want to exercise, work and party. How will you possibly manage, when there are only 24 hours in a day? This documentary shows how an increasing number of students use ADHD medication as a study drug. Pharmacologist Prof Toine Pieters (UU) discusses the benefits and risks of this trend.

Deze lezing maakt deel uit van de lezingenreeks: Movies & Science.