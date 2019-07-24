Privatisation, financialisation and the dismantling of the welfare state: the rise of neoliberalism in the 90s left some big losers in its wake. According to sociologist Dr Stephanie L. Mudge (UC Davis) leftist political parties are to blame. While embracing the principles of the free market, they turned their backs on traditional lower-income supporters. How did this transformation happen? Can the Left reinvent itself once again?
24 september 2019 van 20:00 tot 21:30
SG lezing: Who's afraid of neoliberalism?
Begindatum en -tijd24 september 2019 20:00
Einddatum en -tijd24 september 2019 21:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw (Aula)
EntreeGratis
Meer informatieStudium Generale