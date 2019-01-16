SG lezing: Speaking truth to power

Investigative journalism is essential to a healthy democracy. Today, it has come under threat across the world. In many countries authoritarian rulers limit the freedom and resources of journalists. Meanwhile, fake news seems to travel faster than the truth, sowing doubt and division among countries such as Russia and the U.S.

According to Eliot Higgins, founder of citizen journalist's organisation Bellingcat, we do not have to stand on the sidelines. Bellingcat uses social media, Google Earth and online documents to monitor those who are in power. It proved that the Kremlin was involved in the downing of flight MH17, and revealed the identities of the suspects responsible for poisoning double agent Skripal.

Now Higgins wants to empower citizens to take control of their own digital life and consciously use technology. How can we apply Bellingcat's methods to more effectively speak truth to power on a local level?

This event is organised in collaboration with Residenties in Utrecht, Graduate Honours Interdisciplinary Seminars, Descartes Centre and IMPAKT.