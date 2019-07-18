The struggle for survival is not a battle between members of a species, but one between genes. Neurobiologist Dr Divya Raj (UU) shows how Dawkins’ new and popularised take on the theory of evolution impacted the scientific community and the wider audience. Does his work still hold up today?
10 september 2019 van 20:00 tot 21:30
SG lezing: Richard Dawkins' The Selfish Gene
Begindatum en -tijd10 september 2019 20:00
Einddatum en -tijd10 september 2019 21:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw (Aula)
EntreeFree
Meer informatieStudium Generale