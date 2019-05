A life without the internet has become unimaginable. In this documentary Werner Herzog explores the history and present of the world wide web. Is it one of the greatest revolutions humanity has experienced? Intro by media scholar Dr Nanna Verhoeff (UU).

This is the third lecture in the series 'Escape'. We offer you an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, busy crowds and the all-encompassing online world. Come join us after dark at Utrecht University's old botanical garden.