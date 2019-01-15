SG lezing: Ladies first

According to the UN, gender equality is crucial to a peaceful and prosperous world. But in reality, many women and girls across the world are still as disadvantaged as ever, in everything from pay to working hours. Even in the Netherlands, things aren't looking as rosy as they seem. Why is the struggle for equal rights and opportunities for women such a long and difficult process? What are the local and global effects of greater equality? With legal scholar Dr Sarah Carmichael.

This is the fourth lecture in the series 'Met het doel voor ogen', in which we ask seven experts: what has become of the Sustainable Development Goals so far?