The idea of leaving everything behind to pursue a life in the wild, appeals to many. Where does our fascination for wild nature come from? Does it really offer a way out of the perils of modern life? Intro by environmental philosopher Dr Martin Drenthen (RU).

This is the second lecture in the series 'Escape'. We offer you an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, busy crowds and the all-encompassing online world. Come join us after dark at Utrecht University's old botanical garden.