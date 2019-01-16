10 mei 2019 van 20:30 tot 22:35

SG lezing: In pursuit of silence

Max van den Oetelaar / unsplash.com

This film takes us on a journey around the globe in search for silence: from the bustling streets of Mumbai to a Japanese tea ceremony. What is our relationship with silence? And how does noise affect our lives? Intro by environmental psychologist Dr Kirsten van den Bosch (RUG).

This is the first lecture in the series 'Escape'. We offer you an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, busy crowds and the all-encompassing online world. Come join us after dark at Utrecht University's old botanical garden.

Begindatum en -tijd
10 mei 2019 20:30
Einddatum en -tijd
10 mei 2019 22:35
Locatie
De Oude Hortus
Entree
Free
Meer informatie
Studium Generale
Delen