SG lezing: In pursuit of silence

This film takes us on a journey around the globe in search for silence: from the bustling streets of Mumbai to a Japanese tea ceremony. What is our relationship with silence? And how does noise affect our lives? Intro by environmental psychologist Dr Kirsten van den Bosch (RUG).

This is the first lecture in the series 'Escape'. We offer you an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, busy crowds and the all-encompassing online world. Come join us after dark at Utrecht University's old botanical garden.