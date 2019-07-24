Why is the Arab-Islamic world often seen as backwards by ‘civilised’ Europeans and Americans? According to Said it’s the long historical stretch of western dominance over the East. Scholar of Islamic Studies Dr Joas Wagemakers (UU) illustrates how Orientalism caused a fierce polemic that continues to this day.
22 oktober 2019 van 20:00 tot 21:30
SG lezing: Edward Said's Orientalism
Begindatum en -tijd22 oktober 2019 20:00
Einddatum en -tijd22 oktober 2019 21:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw (Aula)
EntreeGratis
Meer informatieStudium Generale