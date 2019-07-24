22 oktober 2019 van 20:00 tot 21:30

SG lezing: Edward Said's Orientalism

sör alex / photocase.com
Why is the Arab-Islamic world often seen as backwards by ‘civilised’ Europeans and Americans? According to Said it’s the long historical stretch of western dominance over the East. Scholar of Islamic Studies Dr Joas Wagemakers (UU) illustrates how Orientalism caused a fierce polemic that continues to this day.

Begindatum en -tijd
22 oktober 2019 20:00
Einddatum en -tijd
22 oktober 2019 21:30
Locatie
Academiegebouw (Aula)
Entree
Gratis
Meer informatie
Studium Generale
