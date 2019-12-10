The second Utrecht Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Conference will take place on Thursday the 5th of March 2020.

The Utrecht Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Conference aims to provide a platform for disseminating improvements in teaching and learning in Higher Education in an open, inspiring and stimulating atmosphere. Are you willing to enquire your education and learn from others? Join us on the 5th of March 2020!

kick-off (09h00 – 10h00)

After a warm welcome by the Senior Fellows of the Centre for Academic Teaching, a masterclass will be delivered by dr. Rie Troelsen. Dr. Troelsen will guide the audience into integrating SoTL into the daily teaching practice. She is the head of the Centre for Teaching and Learning at the University of Southern Denmark, associate professor in Educational Development in Higher Education, and vice-president of the International Society for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning.

workshops (10h30 – 12h00)

Plenty of opportunities are provided to debate and reflect on teaching and learning methods in Higher Education. Three workshops will be offered (you can't register in advance, but choose during this morning):

How to SoTL? Utrecht University developed the Utrecht Roadmap for Teaching Innovation and Scholarship: an instrument that will guide you through the first steps of research-informed teaching by proving information, tips, tricks, and pitfalls. During this workshop the roadmap will be presented and teachers will share insights about their SoTL projects.

Qualitative research methods to support SoTL. This workshop will guide participants into qualitative research methods, with a focus on interviews and focus groups. What kind of research question is answered best with help of these methods; and how to use them?

Quantitative research methods to support SoTL. This workshop will guide participants into quantitative research methods, with a focus on (validated) questionnaires and assessment of learning outcomes. What kind of research question are answered best with help of these methods; and how to use them?

Posters of fellow teachers (12h00 – 13h00)

Academic teachers of various disciplines will present posters of studies of their scholarly approaches of teaching and share more profound research on education within their discipline. All participants can experience and learn from these teachers who implemented systematic and evidence-based improvements in teaching and learning or did research on relevant teaching and learning topics within their discipline.

MORE INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

All teachers are welcome to participate during the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Conference. Are you willing to enquire your education and learn from others? Join this conference! The conference will take place on 5 March 2020, at the University Hall. Following this, the Onderwijsparade will take place in the afternoon.

You can register for the conference here.