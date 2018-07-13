31 augustus 2018 van 16:15 tot 17:15
Promotie Chris van Dorp
Rapidly evolving pathogens in a polymorphic host population: Modeling immuno-epidemiology of HIV-1 and influenza A virus
Begindatum en -tijd31 augustus 2018 16:15
Einddatum en -tijd31 augustus 2018 17:15
LocatieAcademiegebouw
PromovendusC.H. van Dorp
Promotor(es)prof. dr. R.J. de Boer
Co-promotor(es)dr. M. van Boven