31 augustus 2018 van 16:15 tot 17:15

Promotie Chris van Dorp

Rapidly evolving pathogens in a polymorphic host population: Modeling immuno-epidemiology of HIV-1 and influenza A virus

Begindatum en -tijd
31 augustus 2018 16:15
Einddatum en -tijd
31 augustus 2018 17:15
Locatie
Academiegebouw
Promovendus
C.H. van Dorp
Proefschrift
Promotor(es)
prof. dr. R.J. de Boer
Co-promotor(es)
dr. M. van Boven
