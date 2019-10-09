4 november 2019 van 16:15 tot 17:15

Promotie S. Varderidou

Quantitative mass spectrometry-based proteomics in the study of iPSC-derived neurons and disease modeling A study in neurodevelopment and neurological disorders

4 november 2019 16:15
4 november 2019 17:15
Academiegebouw Domplein
S. Varderidou
Quantitative mass spectrometry-based proteomics in the study of iPSC-derived neurons and disease modeling A study in neurodevelopment and neurological disorders
prof. dr. A.J.R. Heck
dr. A.F.M. Altelaar
