Prompted Rationality Seminar

Prompted Rationality

The Prompted Rationality consortium is a multidisciplinary group of researchers from Utrecht University, Erasmus University Rotterdam, and the Technical University Eindhoven. Their research is geared towards understanding how the concepts of autonomy and empathy can inform public policy arrangements that support people in making choices that balance their personal interest with societal benefit.

On 11 April 2019, the consortium presents their first Seminar, which will explore the relevance of autonomous choice and empathy for developing new public policies. The program includes two keynote addresses with prominent consortium members as discussants and a panel debate on the implications for specific public policy cases.

Program: