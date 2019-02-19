11 april 2019 van 13:00 tot 17:45

Prompted Rationality Seminar

Op 11 april organiseert het Prompted Rationality consortium het “Prompted Rationality Seminar: Bridging science, design and policy in promoting autonomous choice for societal benefits” in Utrecht.

De voertaal van dit seminar is Engels, daarom volgt het programma hieronder ook in het Engels:

The Prompted Rationality team. Photo: Marike van Pagée

Prompted Rationality

The Prompted Rationality consortium is a multidisciplinary group of researchers from Utrecht University, Erasmus University Rotterdam, and the Technical University Eindhoven. Their research is geared towards understanding how the concepts of autonomy and empathy can inform public policy arrangements that support people in making choices that balance their personal interest with societal benefit.

On 11 April 2019, the consortium presents their first Seminar, which will explore the relevance of autonomous choice and empathy for developing new public policies. The program includes two keynote addresses with prominent consortium members as discussants and a panel debate on the implications for specific public policy cases. 

Program:

13.00-13.15

Registration

13.15-13.30

Introduction (Prof. dr. Denise de Ridder)

13.30-14.10

Prof. dr. Christian Keysers (Underlying principles of PR: Empathy and Embodied situated cognition) 

14.10-14.30

Reflection PR consortium -- Prof. dr. Paul Leseman

14.30-14.45

Discussion with audience led by Prof. dr. Henk Aarts

14.45-15.15

Break

15.15-15.55

Prof. dr. Ralph Hertwig (Implications of PR perspective: Autonomy & empathy in public policy) 

15.55-16.10

Reflection PR consortium -- Prof. dr. Janneke Gerards

16.00-16.25

Discussion with audience led by Prof. dr. Lars Tummers

16.25-17.00

Panel discussion with speakers and experts on the case of vaccination, led by Prof. dr. Denise de Ridder

17.00-17.45

Drinks

About the keynote speakers:

Professor Christian Keysers

Keysers is Department Head at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience, where he leads the Social Brain Lab. In addition, he is also full professor for...

https://www.uu.nl/en/news/empathy-expert-professor-christian-keysers-on-the-underlying-principles-of-prompted-rationality
Professor Ralph Hertwig

Hertwig is director of The Center for Adaptive Rationality (ARC) at the Max Planck Institute, and an international leading scholar in human decision-...

https://www.uu.nl/en/news/professor-ralph-hertwig-max-planck-institute-to-speak-on-implications-of-pr-perspective-during
Begindatum en -tijd
11 april 2019 13:00
Einddatum en -tijd
11 april 2019 17:45
Locatie
Kanunnikenzaal, Utrecht University Hall (Academiegebouw)
Entree
Free
Meer informatie
Prompted Rationality consortium website
