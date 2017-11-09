23 november 2017 van 12:45 tot 13:45
Promotie: Viral hepatitis B and C related outcomes: Unraveling the impact of HIV coinfection and treatment compliance
LocatieAcademiegebouw
PromovendusF.I. Lieveld
Promotor(es)prof.dr. A.I.M. Hoepelman prof.dr. P.D. Siersema
Co-promotor(es)dr. K.J. van Erpecumdr. J.E. Arends
