Op dinsdag 12 februari 2019 promoveert Nelson Coelho (departement rechtsgeleerdheid) met zijn proefschrift, getiteld: Unilateral Port State Jurisdiction: The Quest for Universality in the Prevention, Reduction and Control of Ship-Source Pollution. Meer informatie vind je op de Engelstalige pagina van de promotie.
12 februari 2019 van 12:45 tot 13:45
Promotie: Unilateral Port State Jurisdiction
Begindatum en -tijd12 februari 2019 12:45
Einddatum en -tijd12 februari 2019 13:45
PromovendusNelson Coelho
ProefschriftUnilateral Port State Jurisdiction: The Quest for Universality in the Prevention, Reduction and Control of Ship-Source Pollution
Promotor(es)Cedric RyngaertSeline Trevisanut
EntreeGratis toegankelijk
Meer informatieDe persvoorlichter is Inge Wolsky-Wiersma