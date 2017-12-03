21 december 2017 van 14:30 tot 15:30
Promotie: The relationship of school performance and mental health: Educational achievement as indicator of psychopathology
Begindatum en -tijd21 december 2017 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd21 december 2017 15:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw
PromovendusW.M. Tempelaar
Promotor(es)prof.dr. R.S. Kahn prof.dr. M.H.J. Hillegers
Co-promotor(es)dr. M.P. Boks
EntreeGratis
