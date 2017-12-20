18 januari 2018 van 16:15 tot 17:15
Promotie: Single-cell transcriptomics of the pancreas: Experimental & analytical tools to study organ development and composition
Begindatum en -tijd18 januari 2018 16:15
Einddatum en -tijd18 januari 2018 17:15
LocatieAcademiegebouw
PromovendusM.J. Gurruchaga Muraro
ProefschriftSingle-cell transcriptomics of the pancreas: Experimental & analytical tools to study organ development and composition
Promotor(es)prof.dr. A. van Oudenaarden
EntreeGratis
Aanmelden
Niet nodig