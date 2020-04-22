25 mei 2020 van 12:45 tot 13:30

Promotie: Q fever in the Netherlands

Begindatum en -tijd
25 mei 2020 12:45
Einddatum en -tijd
25 mei 2020 13:30
Locatie
Online (als het openbaar wordt, verschijnt link hier)
Promovendus
M.M.A. de Lange MSc
Proefschrift
Q fever in the Netherlands - Occupational exposure, pregnancy outcomes, and chronic Q fever screening Occupational exposure, pregnancy outcomes, and chronic Q fever screening
Promotor(es)
prof. dr. R.A. Coutinho
Co-promotor(es)
dr. W. van der Hoekdr. P.M. Schneeberger
