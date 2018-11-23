27 november 2018 van 10:30 tot 11:30

Promotie: Nieuwe behandelinzichten in het sluiten van de gnathoschisis bij patiënten met een lip- kaak- en gehemeltespleet

In this thesis, preclinical and clinical evidence is gathered to bypass donor site morbidity in alveolar cleft repair when using autologous bone. A calcium phosphate based scaffold is used in vivo and in a clinical trial for this purpose. The clacium phosphate based scaffold used is a >90% phase pure Beta Tricalciumphosphate scaffold that is attributed both osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties. In order to reliably assess the reconstructed alveolar cleft defect a novel semi-automatic segmentation protocol is described. This thesis shows that reconstruction of the alveolar cleft defect by means of Beta Tricalcium Phosphate is both safe and effective.

Begindatum en -tijd
27 november 2018 10:30
Einddatum en -tijd
27 november 2018 11:30
Locatie
Academiegebouw
Promovendus
Nard Janssen
Proefschrift
New Treatment Aspects in Alveolar Cleft Repair
Promotor(es)
Prof. dr. R. Koole
Entree
Gratis
