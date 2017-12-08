22 januari 2018 van 14:30 tot 15:30

Promotie: B.P.Y. Noël

Promotie: Modelling the surface mass balance of the Greenland ice sheet and neighbouring ice caps: a dynamical and statistical downscaling approach

Begindatum en -tijd
22 januari 2018 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd
22 januari 2018 15:30
Locatie
Academiegebouw Domplein
Promovendus
B.P.Y. (Brice) Noël
Proefschrift
Modelling the surface mass balance of the Greenland ice sheet and neighbouring ice caps: a dynamical and statistical downscaling approach
Promotor(es)
prof.dr. M.R. van den Broeke
Co-promotor(es)
dr. W.J. van de Berg
