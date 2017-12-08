22 januari 2018 van 14:30 tot 15:30
Promotie: B.P.Y. Noël
Promotie: Modelling the surface mass balance of the Greenland ice sheet and neighbouring ice caps: a dynamical and statistical downscaling approach
Begindatum en -tijd22 januari 2018 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd22 januari 2018 15:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw Domplein
PromovendusB.P.Y. (Brice) Noël
Promotor(es)prof.dr. M.R. van den Broeke
Co-promotor(es)dr. W.J. van de Berg