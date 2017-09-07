25 oktober 2017 van 14:30 tot 15:30
Promotie: Identification, purification and elucidation of the mode of action of (novel) antimicrobial substances.
Begindatum en -tijd25 oktober 2017 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd25 oktober 2017 15:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw Domplein
PromovendusS.F. Oppedijk
ProefschriftIdentification, purification and elucidation of the mode of action of (novel) antimicrobial substances.
Promotor(es)prof.dr. J.A. Killianprof.dr. J. den Hertog
Co-promotor(es)dr. E.J. Breukinkdr. N.I. Martin