27 februari 2020 van 16:15 tot 17:15
Promotie: Heterogeneity in extracellular vesicle populations induced by immune stimuli and virus infections making sense of mixed messages
Begindatum en -tijd27 februari 2020 16:15
Einddatum en -tijd27 februari 2020 17:15
PromovendusS.G. van der Grein
ProefschriftHeterogeneity in extracellular vesicle populations induced by immune stimuli and virus infections making sense of mixed messages
Promotor(es)prof. dr. M.H.M. Wauben prof. dr. F.J.M. van Kuppeveld
Co-promotor(es)dr. E.N.M. Nolte-t Hoen