5 juni 2018 van 10:30 tot 12:00

Promotie: Extraterritoriality in International Law: The Case of EU Climate Protection

Op dinsdag 5 juni 2018 om 10.30 uur verdedigt Natalie Dobson LLM (departement rechtsgeleerdheid) haar dissertatie getiteld Extraterritoriality in International Law: The Case of EU Climate Protection

5 juni 2018 10:30
5 juni 2018 12:00
Academiegebouw, Universiteit Utrecht
Natalie Dobson LLM
Extraterritoriality in International Law: The Case of EU Climate Protection
prof. dr. C.M.J. Ryngaertprof. dr. S. Trevisanut
Gratis toegankelijk
