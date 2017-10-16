2 november 2017 van 12:45 tot 13:45

Promotie: Epidemiology of Lyme borreliosis and other tick-borne diseases in the Netherlands

Begindatum en -tijd
2 november 2017 12:45
Einddatum en -tijd
2 november 2017 13:45
Locatie
Academiegebouw
Promovendus
A. Hofhuis
Proefschrift
Epidemiology of Lyme borreliosis and other tick-borne diseases in the Netherlands
Promotor(es)
prof.dr. R.A. Coutinho
Co-promotor(es)
dr. W. van Pelt dr. H. Sprong
Entree
Gratis
Meer informatie
Het volledige proefschrift van A. Hofhuis
Delen