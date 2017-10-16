2 november 2017 van 12:45 tot 13:45
Promotie: Epidemiology of Lyme borreliosis and other tick-borne diseases in the Netherlands
Begindatum en -tijd2 november 2017 12:45
Einddatum en -tijd2 november 2017 13:45
LocatieAcademiegebouw
PromovendusA. Hofhuis
ProefschriftEpidemiology of Lyme borreliosis and other tick-borne diseases in the Netherlands
Promotor(es)prof.dr. R.A. Coutinho
Co-promotor(es)dr. W. van Pelt dr. H. Sprong
EntreeGratis
Aanmelden
Niet nodig
Meer informatieHet volledige proefschrift van A. Hofhuis