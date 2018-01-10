19 februari 2018 van 14:30 tot 15:30

Promotie: M. Varga-Kőfaragó

Promotie: Anomalous Broadening of Jet-Peak Shapes in Pb–Pb collisions and Characterization of Monolithic Active Pixel Sensors for the ALICE Inner Tracking System Upgrade

Begindatum en -tijd
19 februari 2018 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd
19 februari 2018 15:30
Locatie
Academiegebouw Domplein
Promovendus
M. (Mónika) Varga-Kőfaragó
Proefschrift
Anomalous Broadening of Jet-Peak Shapes in Pb–Pb collisions and Characterization of Monolithic Active Pixel Sensors for the ALICE Inner Tracking System Upgrade
Promotor(es)
prof.dr. R.J.M. Snellings
Co-promotor(es)
dr J.F. Grosse-Oetringhaus
Delen