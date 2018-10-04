23 november 2018 van 16:15 tot 17:15

Promotie: Alternatieve geschiloplossing na (echt)scheiding. Een blauwdruk voor regulering van parenting coordination in Zuid Afrika en introductie ervan in Nederland.

Op 23 november 2018 promoveert Astrid Scholten-Martalas met haar proefschrift, getiteld: Alternative Dispute Resolution Post-Divorce or-Family Separation. Parenting Coordination: A Blueprint for its Regulation in South Africa and its Introduction in the Netherlands. Meer over de inhoud van deze promotie is te lezen op de Engelstalige kant van de website

Begindatum en -tijd
23 november 2018 16:15
Einddatum en -tijd
23 november 2018 17:15
Locatie
Academiegebouw, Universiteit Utrecht
Promovendus
Astrid Martalas
Proefschrift
Alternative Dispute Resolution Post-Divorce or-Family Separation. Parenting Coordination: A Blueprint for its Regulation in South Africa and its Introduction in the Netherlands
Promotor(es)
Prof. Dr. K.R.S.D. Boele-WoelkiDr. M. de Jong (University of South Africa)
Entree
Gratis toegankelijk
Meer informatie
De persvoorlichter is Inge Wolsky-Wiersma
