Promotie: Addressing missing data of Dichotomous Outcomes in Systematic Reviews

Missing outcome data of trial participants is a frequent phenomenon in trials and may represent a serious potential source of bias if not reported and handled appropriately. The potential effect of bias associated with missing outcome data - attrition bias - is that invalid conclusions about efficacy and safety of studied interventions may be reached and ultimately impact clinical practice. The poor reporting and handling of missing outcome data in RCTs contribute to the inadequate reporting and handling of missing outcome data in systematic reviews. Systematic review authors need specific guidance on how to address missing outcome data of trial participants in their reviews. The overall aim of this thesis was to address this need. We found that most systematic reviews do not explicitly report sufficient information on categories of trial participants with potential missing outcome data or address missing outcome data in their primary analyses (chapter 2). Similarly, the majority of trials did not clearly report on whether different categories of participants that might have missing outcome data have been followed-up or not. The median percentage of participants who were explicitly not followed-up was 5.8%; when one also includes participants with unclear follow-up status, the total value rises to 11.7%. Most trials did not specify how they handled missing outcome data in their analysis, did not report on missing outcome data separately for different outcomes, and did not address risk of bias associated with missing outcome data (chapter 3). We developed guidance for systematic review authors to identify participants with missing outcome data in trial reports, especially when trial reporting is not clear. Our approach was based on how trial authors report on categories of participants who might have missing outcome data and how they handle them in their analyses (chapter 4). Up to a quarter of meta-analyses lost statistical significance when applying plausible assumptions to the outcomes of participants with definite missing outcome data. When applying plausible assumptions to the outcomes of participants with definite missing outcome data, the median change in relative effect estimate was as high as 7.0% (chapter 5). Finally we noted We highlighted three major limitations in how systematic reviews authors handle missing outcome data in their meta-analysis: (1) lack of transparency in reporting the method of dealing with missing outcome data; (2) high inconsistency in the method used in different RCTs within the same meta-analysis; and (3) and high inconsistency between the method used and the method reported (chapter 6).